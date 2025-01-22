HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $389.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.67 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.64 and a 200-day moving average of $239.24.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) EPS.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Corporate insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.