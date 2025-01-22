HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

