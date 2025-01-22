HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174,653 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

