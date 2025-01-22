HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,349 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,451 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 905,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.