HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,915 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 3,410.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 0.9 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 96.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

