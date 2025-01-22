HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 324 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Everest Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Everest Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Everest Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.71 and a 200-day moving average of $376.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $372.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

