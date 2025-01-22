HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in AMETEK by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 16,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.01, for a total transaction of $3,193,532.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,024.90. This trade represents a 24.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David F. Hermance sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $1,192,350.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,253.69. This represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,200 shares of company stock worth $5,707,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $221.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.44.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

