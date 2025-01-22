HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $584.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.05. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $638.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $643.77.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total transaction of $7,363,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This trade represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,252 shares of company stock worth $26,096,928 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

