HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 59,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $37.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,680. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,736 shares of company stock worth $10,849,110 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

