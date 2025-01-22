HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 62.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,323,000 after buying an additional 1,546,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,924,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTE opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.10). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $52.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

