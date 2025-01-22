HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 515.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $274.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.