HB Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,606,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,409,000 after purchasing an additional 993,942 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,170,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,060 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,413,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,767.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 8,200.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

