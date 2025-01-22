HB Wealth Management LLC Has $656,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after buying an additional 231,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,353,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,669,000 after acquiring an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 938,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,986,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 780,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.35 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

