HB Wealth Management LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after buying an additional 433,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

