HB Wealth Management LLC Has $745,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CLX opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.16 and its 200-day moving average is $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

