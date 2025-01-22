HB Wealth Management LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 696.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,382 shares of company stock valued at $150,441,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $133.07 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average is $131.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

