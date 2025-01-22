HB Wealth Management LLC Has $829,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $824,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 254.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,122,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.80, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.47%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $35,173,480.50. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This trade represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,666,427 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

