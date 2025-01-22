HB Wealth Management LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

