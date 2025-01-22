HB Wealth Management LLC Has $887,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 167.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 106,571 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16,455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $148.94 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.53 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.