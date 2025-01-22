HB Wealth Management LLC Has $927,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,356.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,307.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,058.35 and a 52-week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

