HB Wealth Management LLC Has $982,000 Position in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of SAB Biotherapeutics worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SABS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SABS opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.05). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

