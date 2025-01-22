HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 313,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 230,424 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

