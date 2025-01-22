HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Candel Therapeutics were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CADL. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $143,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,534 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $97,715.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,059.06. The trade was a 10.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Garrett Nichols sold 13,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $63,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,547 shares in the company, valued at $458,494.32. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $470,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.
Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $214.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -1.20.
Candel Therapeutics Profile
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
