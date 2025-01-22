HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,883,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $322.49 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $242.54 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

