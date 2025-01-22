HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $715,000 Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 305.48 and a beta of 1.03. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 672.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

