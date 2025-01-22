HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after buying an additional 942,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 894,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

