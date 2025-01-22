HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16,153 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 140.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 69,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

