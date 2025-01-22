HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Ball by 598.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BALL opened at $55.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

