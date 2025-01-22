HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $372.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $491.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.72 and its 200 day moving average is $305.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.