HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of L. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,939,677 shares in the company, valued at $994,097,507.02. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,134,916 in the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

L opened at $86.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.71%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

