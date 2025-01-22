HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,087.77.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,893.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,940.06. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

