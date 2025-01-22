HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 919 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Kroger by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,366.08. This represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $8,379,373.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,743,103.14. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,448 shares of company stock worth $12,143,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.