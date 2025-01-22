HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 151.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Sanofi by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.