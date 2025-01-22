HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,789,000 after buying an additional 4,116,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,242,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. This represents a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on FHN

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.