HB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $140.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

