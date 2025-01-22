HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,381 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

