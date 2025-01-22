HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 823 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

