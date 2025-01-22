HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,683 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

