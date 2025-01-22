Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,333. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,108. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,169 shares of company stock valued at $639,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

