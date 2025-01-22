Healthcare Triangle Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Annual Meeting Delay – Possible Delisting Concerns

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it received a notice from Nasdaq concerning non-compliance with listing rules. Nasdaq highlighted Healthcare Triangle’s failure to hold an annual shareholder meeting within twelve months of its fiscal year end. This non-compliance stems from the delay in the completion and filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K due to the dismissal of its prior auditor following regulatory issues.

Healthcare Triangle is actively planning to convene its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders by March 31, 2025, and will provide proxy materials in advance to shareholders of record. Nasdaq’s notice, indicating the non-compliance, does not have an immediate impact on the listing or trading of Healthcare Triangle’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company noted that Nasdaq’s concern is part of a broader evaluation as Nasdaq’s Hearings Panel continues to review Healthcare Triangle’s compliance with listing requirements in light of other matters. While Healthcare Triangle is working towards compliance and hoping for continued listing approval, there is no certainty regarding the outcome.

This report contains forward-looking statements that express the company’s expectations while emphasizing the inherent uncertainties and risks involved in such projections. The company is committed to providing updates on any developments but advises against undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Healthcare Triangle’s Chief Financial Officer signed the report, reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance amidst challenges related to listing standards. Investors must stay informed as the situation unfolds.

The financial news website MarketBeat reached out to Healthcare Triangle for further comment but did not receive an immediate response.

