Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,862 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Ingevity by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,383,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,939,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 33.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,185,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,231,000 after acquiring an additional 297,135 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 933,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,413,000 after acquiring an additional 176,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after acquiring an additional 88,026 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.77. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

