Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 81,733 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MQT stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

