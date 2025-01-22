Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,096 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Best Buy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Best Buy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 67,410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Stock Up 3.2 %

BBY stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.