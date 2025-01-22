Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.05%.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

