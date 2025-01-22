Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,143 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Steven Madden by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Steven Madden by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 34.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.99 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $624.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.