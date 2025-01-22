Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.68.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $364,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,334.89. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $150,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,897.70. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,637,660 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

