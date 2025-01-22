Hess (NYSE:HES) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $148.51 on Tuesday. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $18,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,047,849.52. This trade represents a 36.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,370 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Hess by 22.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

