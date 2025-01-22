Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Hudson Global stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Hudson Global has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.