Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider's stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Hudson Global has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

