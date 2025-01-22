Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Humacyte from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUMA

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $573.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,150,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,730,884 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,889.60. The trade was a 13.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $6,606,799. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Humacyte by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Humacyte by 32.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Humacyte by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.