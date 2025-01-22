Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 905,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 116,134 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.